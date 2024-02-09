Ric Flair reacts to Sting’s AEW World Tag Team Championship win on Dynamite

Ric Flair has congratulated Sting and Darby Allin for winning the AEW Tag Team Championship.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the face-painted duo defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill to win their first tag team titles. This was The Icon's 25th title win of his long career. He will wrestle his final match at the 2024 Revolution.

His longtime rival-turned-friend, Ric Flair, took to Twitter to send the duo a message following Sting and Darby's victory.

"Congratulations To @Sting & @DarbyAllin On Becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Vince Russo believes Darby Allin should betray Sting at AEW Revolution

Sting and Darby Allin have been aligned since The Icon arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The duo will likely face the Young Bucks at Revolution 2024.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, WWE Veteran Vince Russo noted that Allin should turn on Sting after his last match.

"Sting's last match should've been a three-month story, bro, and, whether it was, whether it was turning Darby Allin heel and he was gonna be the one to replace Sting... It seems to me like Darby Allin would've been the guy, and I would've turned Darby Allin heel and, bro, so easy to do, bro, and then you have the match, you got the Shawn Michaels - Ric Flair match where Darby Allin, you know, beats Sting, the whole thing and then at the end hugs him and the whole nine yards. but Young Bucks?" Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how the story transpires during the Road to Revolution pay-per-view.

Who should challenge The Vigilante and The Relentless Star for the tag titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

