Two-time champion should turn heel and retire Sting at AEW Revolution 2024, says former WWE writer (Exclusive)

A former writer for WWE recently shared his opinion on Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, arguing that a two-time champion should turn heel and take down the Icon in his final outing.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo spoke his mind about the booking of Sting's last match as an active competitor. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion will team up with Darby Allin to take on the Young Bucks on March 3 at AEW Revolution 2024.

In the interview, Russo discussed his ideas on the subject of Sting's retirement. He stated that the program should have pitted Darby Allin against The Icon in a callback to the famous Wrestlemania 24 bout, which saw Shawn Michaels retire Ric Flair:

"Sting's last match should've been a three month story, bro, and, and whether it was, whether it was turning Darby Allin heel and he was gonna be the one to replace Sting, you know, it should've been a three-month story with focus, bro. But there is no focus, uh, and uh, I, I, I, I wouldn't even know, bro, how you would get to Sting and the Young Bucks, I, I don't even know how you would get there. It seems to me like Darby Allin would've been the guy and I would've turned Darby Allin heel and, bro, so easy to do, bro, and then you have the match, you got the Shawn Michaels - Ric Flair match where Darby Allin, you know, beats Sting, the whole thing and then at the end hugs Sting and the whole nine yards. but Young Bucks? I mean you, you tell me and we'll both know bro, I have no idea where that comes from." (15:00 - 16:00)

Vince Russo shared his concern for AEW star Darby Allin

Darby Allin is one of the most beloved wrestlers in AEW. The Washington-born star is notable for his daredevil spots and high-risk in-ring maneuvers, through which he has cultivated a loyal fanbase in the Jacksonville-based promotion. According to Vince Russo, however, the 31-year-old talent might pay a steep price for the abuse he subjects his body to.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the 63-year-old personality voiced his concern for Darby Allin. Russo expressed the opinion that the former AEW TNT Champion should save money as his wrestling style might shorten his career in the industry:

"I just hope he's saving his money because, with everything he does, he's cutting his career shorter and shorter and there gonna come a point where he's not gonna be able to go anymore and I just hope he has enough money in the bank to be able to live out the rest of his life. Bro you do whatever you want, knock yourself out bro but again, just look at the odds, sooner or later it's going to catch up with you. So Chris like I said, I hope he's making a lot of money and I hope he's saving it." [1:10-1:45]

Allin was last seen in action on the January 19 episode of AEW Rampage, defeating Jeff Hardy in a singles match.

