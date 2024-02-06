Vince Russo deeply concerned about 31-year-old AEW star cutting his in-ring career short: "Hope he's saving his money" (Exclusive)

An AEW star recently received some criticism from wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who believes that the performer's career could get cut short due to his in-ring style.

The star in question is none other than former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin, one of the most fearless performers in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Allin does some of the craziest spots during his matches, which sometimes receives backlash from some fans and even wrestling veterans including Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer stated that he hopes Darby Allin is saving money, as his risky style could impact his longevity.

"I just hope he's saving his money because, with everything he does, he's cutting his career shorter and shorter and there gonna come a point where he's not gonna be able to go anymore and I just hope he has enough money in the bank to be able to live out the rest of his life. Bro you do whatever you want, knock yourself out bro but again, just look at the odds, sooner or later it's going to catch up with you. So Chris like I said, I hope he's making a lot of money and I hope he's saving it." [1:10-1:45]

Russo further added:

"I'm a mark for him. Bro these athletes today are not thinking with their heads." [2:19-2:29]

You can check out the video below:

This is not the first time Darby Allin has been called out for the risks he takes in wrestling. Many legends and veterans like Adam Copeland and Jim Cornette have stated previously that Darby should tone it down in the squared circle.

AEW star Adam Copeland reveals he asked Darby Allin to take it easy

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland recently spoke about many topics, including AEW star Darby Allin.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Sporting Tribune, Copeland revealed his advice to Allin.

“So here’s the deal, I told him to chill out. I was like, I don’t be one of those guys like, ‘Back in my day.’ He goes, ‘Back in your day, you jumped face-first through a flaming table.’ I’m like, yeah, there’s that, right? So what can I say? I get it. He is distinctly his own thing. His own thing is really cool.” (H/T: Ewrestlingnews).

Darby Allin has had great success in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Allin is a former two-time TNT Champion and is currently the number one contender for the AEW World Tag Team Championships with his tag team partner, Sting.

Do you want to see Darby Allin and Sting capture the World Tag Titles? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from H1, backlink the YouTube video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE