Adam 'Edge' Copeland told top AEW star to tone down his in-ring style

Adam Copeland became the biggest recent name to sign with AEW, and already seems to be a locker room leader. According to the veteran, he's been looking out for Darby Allin especially.

Darby has cultivated quite the reputation for himself as AEW's resident daredevil. Due to this, he's caused many of his fans and peers to become worried about him, and it seems like The Rated R Superstar is no different.

Adam Copeland recently sat down for an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Sporting Tribune. During the interview, he recalled trying to convince Darby Allin to "slow down."

“So here’s the deal, I told him to chill out. I was like, I don’t be one of those guys like, ‘Back in my day.’ He goes, ‘Back in your day, you jumped face-first through a flaming table.’ I’m like, yeah, there’s that, right? So what can I say? I get it. He is distinctly his own thing. His own thing is really cool.” (H/T: Ewrestlingnews).

Copeland recently reflected on teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin at Full Gear this weekend. According to the veteran, teaming up with the Stinger made him feel like a teenager again.

Despite his concerns about the AEW star, Copeland has accepted Darby Allin for who he is

While many seem to be concerned that Allin might do some permanent damage to himself, Continuing in the same interview, Copeland noted that Darby Allin is simply a unique person but that he'll do whatever he wants in the end.

“Sometimes, you can’t try and stop that. It just has to happen. He’s just one of those guys. He’s gonna go climb Everest soon, and he’s never mountain-climbed before. Who does that? Well, Darby does. I realized, oh, that’s just it. If there’s a slogan I need for him, it’s ‘Oh, Darby does.’ I love that about him.” (H/T: Ewrestlingnews).

Interestingly, Tony Khan recently compared Adam Copeland to Sting and noted their similarities. It seems like the Rated R Superstar has already made quite the impression in his short time in AEW.

Will Darby Allin tone it down? Or will he remain AEW's resident daredevil? Sound off in the comments section below.

