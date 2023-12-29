Ric Flair reveals if he’ll stay in AEW after Sting retires

The WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shed light on his AEW status following Sting's retirement match at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. The Nature Boy was brought in by Tony Khan as a gift for The Icon.

Ric Flair was speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast when he revealed his plans after Sting’s retirement. While opening up about his future, he also had words of praise for the AEW President Tony Khan.

He also wished that he could manage his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, one day.

“I’ve known Tony [Khan] for a long time, we’ve been great friends. And the opportunity just presented itself, probably because of Sting. But I’ll be there a couple of years after Sting is gone too. I don’t know what it leads to. I’d like to manage my son-in-law [Andrade El Idolo]. Obviously, I want to be a heel again somewhere,” Ric Flair said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

If Flair does indeed get to fulfill his wish to manage Andrade, it will be interesting to see if it will be as a babyface or as a heel.

Ric Flair praised the AEW roster

During the same interview, Ric Flair also sang praises of the current AEW roster and also mentioned that while his health was good, he did not want to wrestle.

The Nature Boy was also surprised at how many former WWE personnel were associated with AEW currently.

“My health is good, I can get into the ring. Not to wrestle, let’s clarify that…I just really enjoy it. Tony’s a great guy, and it’s a great atmosphere. When I walked into the dressing room first, I didn’t realize how many guys from the WWE are over there now. They’ve got a tremendous crew…They have as much talent in AEW as they do in WWE," Ric Flair said.

It is probably wise for The Nature Boy not to step foot inside the ring as a wrestler, given his age. However, it is yet to be revealed how he will be involved in Sting’s retirement match. After Ric's recent comments, it definitely won't be in a wrestling capacity.

What do you think Ric Flair will do for Sting’s final match? Let us know in the comments section below.