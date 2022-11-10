Ric Flair's final opponent announced for wrestling match at upcoming major AEW wrestling event

Ric Flair's final opponent, Jeff Jarrett, will make his AEW in-ring debut this November 19 at Full Gear.

Double J was one of The Nature Boy's last opponents during "Ric Flair's Last Match" event in July. The 16-time world champion teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Months later, The King of the Mountain moved on to different ventures by making his AEW debut last week on Dynamite. After hitting Darby Allin with a guitar, he reunited with Lethal.

Earlier on Dynamite, Jarrett emerged from the tunnel after Lethal beat Trent Beretta. He delivered a fiery post-match promo about Sting and praised Jay's disciples, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



I look forward to expanding the



Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

President Tony Khan subsequently booked Jarrett for his first-ever match in the company. During the main event between Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson, play-by-play man Excalibur announced that Khan had included Double J for this year's Full Gear.

Jarrett will again partner with Lethal to face the formidable duo of Allin and Sting in the pay-per-view.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. https://t.co/t41jX4wpZX

It will be interesting to see if those two close friends will exact a measure of revenge at the expense of the face-painted stars.

What are your thoughts on Jeff Jarrett's upcoming in-ring debut in AEW at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes