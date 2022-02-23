"They got nobody else over there" – WWE legend on why Cody Rhodes was the only megastar AEW had

Cody Rhodes joining WWE has been the hottest topic in the world of wrestling. The former AEW star was once amongst the most influential on the roster and could be the first to join the competition.

WWE released droves of superstars between 2020 and 2021, and a handful eventually became All Elite. Rhodes, the first "megastar" to leave, has begged questions about who will be next.

While speaking on the latest episode of Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED, the WWE Hall of Famer tackled this notion. Flair said he thinks no other wrestler on the AEW roster holds the same star power as Rhodes:

"It won’t matter because it’s who’s first. Cody got out, for whatever reason, but no matter who else thinks they’re gonna jump in, they can’t bring that value. They [AEW] got nobody else over there that could bring the value of the name Rhodes. That name alone – R-H-O-D-E-S – it’s legendary, it will be forever." (from 57:25)

Cody Rhodes hasn't made anything official about joining WWE at this stage. Regardless, Flair's words hold weight as Rhodes is a second-generation star and the first two-time champion in AEW history.

Eric Bischoff recently on Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks With Eric Bischoff, the former WWE RAW GM gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' departure. Bischoff was less surprised than when Cody left WWE:

"I'm not surprised, not nearly as surprised as everyone else is. It’s not because I have any inside information, it’s not because I spoke to Cody. I was more surprised that Cody left WWE." (from 1:34:33)

While fans were shocked to see Rhodes leave AEW, wrestling veterans like Bischoff might've seen it coming. Until Cody Rhodes joins WWE, fans will have to keep their ears open for the latest news.

