Ric Flair says his feud with WWE Hall of Famer is "The Greatest Rivalry In The History Of Professional Wrestling"

Ric Flair called his feud with a WWE Hall of Famer "The Greatest Rivalry In The History Of Professional Wrestling." These two men last faced each other in 1988.

Dusty Rhodes is a name that is often thrown around in professional wrestling largely due to the impact left by him in the business. Rhodes was an inspiration to the next generation of wrestlers who wanted to step into the ring.

Even after retirement, The American Dream helped young wrestlers train and guided them in their developmental journey at NXT. Throughout his legendary career, he faced many adversaries in the ring but possibly none greater than The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Hence, A&E is doing a special documentary on Flair and Dusty Rhodes' rivalry for their WWE Rivals series. Flair took this opportunity to get on social media and claim that the pair had "The Greatest Rivalry In The History Of Professional Wrestling."

"The Greatest Rivalry In The History Of Professional Wrestling, And They’re Talking About It To This Day And Will Be Forever! WOOOOO!" wrote Flair.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair bashed WWE over a recent release

Despite having one of the best years in the company's history, WWE still went ahead with its annual cuts, where several superstars along with other personnel were released from the promotion.

One of the people let go from the company was Steve Rubin. Steve had been with the company since 1988 and was serving as the Senior Associate Producer before his release from the company. This decision didn't sit well with Ric Flair.

Flair took to social media to bash WWE for letting go of Rubin terming it the worst professional move he had ever seen and apologized to Rubin on behalf of the company.

"This Is The Worst Professional Move I’ve Ever Seen In My Entire Life To Let Go Of A Man Who Was So Generous And Good, Who Accommodated Everyone Including Me And My Family, And My World Of Friends. God Bless You Steve Rubin! I’m So Sorry!" wrote Flair.

Check out his post below:

Ric Flair briefly got in the ring for Sting's retirement match to save The Icon from The Young Bucks. Since then, he has not been involved in any physicality on AEW television.

