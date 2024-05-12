Ric Flair bashes WWE over a recent release: "The Worst Professional Move I’ve Ever Seen"

Ric Flair recently blasted WWE. This comes after the Stamford-based promotion released someone who has been with the company for over two decades.

Ever since Triple H took over as creative head, WWE has been consistent with their booking and onscreen storytelling. The company is doing some of its best work in years. However, despite this, WWE had to let go of some of its employees in recent weeks as part of their annual budget cuts. It was reported that Steve Rubin had also exited the Stamford-based promotion.

Rubin joined the WWE in 1998 as a production assistant, floor manager, and stage manager. Over the years, he worked in various roles and eventually settled into his role as the Senior Associate Producer before his departure from the company. This move didn't sit well with The Nature Boy.

Ric Flair took to social media to bash the WWE for letting Steve Rubin go. He even called it the worst professional move he's ever seen.

"This Is The Worst Professional Move I’ve Ever Seen In My Entire Life To Let Go Of A Man Who Was So Generous And Good, Who Accommodated Everyone Including Me And My Family, And My World Of Friends. God Bless You Steve Rubin! I’m So Sorry!"

Ric Flair recently got into an altercation at a restaurant

Ric Flair is known for having a good time. He recently visited a Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza location in Gainesville, Florida, where he spent $1,500. He was taking photos with customers and staff. However, things took a turn for the worse when he took issue with the kitchen manager spending too much time in the bathroom. Flair even complained about the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

In a video circulating on social media, Flair can be seen disrespecting employees of the restaurant publicly in front of the customers. He threatened to expose them with negative media coverage. The Nature Boy even challenged a man who looked like the manager or owner to fight. Flair was eventually asked to leave the restaurant.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will replace Steve Rubin with someone else in the same role.

