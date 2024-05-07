[Watch] Why Ric Flair was removed from restaurant, footage of profane altercation released

AEW star Ric Flair has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy. The wrestling legend lashed out after being removed from a restaurant earlier this week, and now the co-owner of the establishment has issued a telling statement while footage from the incident was also released.

The Nature Boy took to X this week and complained about a Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza location in Gainesville, Florida. Flair claimed he spent $1,500 and took 20 photos with customers and staff, but was then asked to leave after he had an issue with the kitchen manager spending too much time in the restroom. The 75-year-old suggested fans pick another restaurant if they're looking to dine in Brick City.

Camera phone footage of Flair at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza was leaked to social media today. The video shows a belligerent Flair disrespecting employees in front of customers at the bar, threatening them with negative media coverage. He also promised to give a waitress a $1,000 tip to walk out and disrespect her boss.

Flair was especially disrespectful to one man, who seemed to be a manager or owner of some kind. At one point a customer interrupted as the WWE Hall of Famer was challenging the man to a fight in the parking lot. The customer called Flair to the parking lot, adding that he doesn't work here, and can't get in trouble for fighting.

Ric Flair has not addressed the footage as of this writing, but it just hit social media in the last hour. He and his wife Wendy Barlow were in Gainesville for a graduation at the University of Florida.

Restaurant co-owner issues statement on AEW star Ric Flair

The co-owner of Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza in Gainesville, Florida is speaking out after an incident with Ric Flair this week.

The current AEW star accused the establishment of throwing him out this week following what he said was an issue with the kitchen manager, who allegedly spent too much time in the restroom. The Nature Boy tweeted how he spent $1,500 at the restaurant but was disrespected by the staff.

Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberts told The Gainesville Sun that the "evidence was clear" about what happened, but he declined to explain why Flair was asked to leave the restaurant. Roberts then issued the following prepared statement to The Sun via text message.

"We have reviewed video of the incident that took place recently at our restaurant. It is clear, our team worked in a professional manner to ensure the safety of guests and staff. We have thanked our team for their professionalism. We are proud of how they responded to this situation using and displaying our team values," Piesanos co-owner Jerry Roberts wrote of Ric Flair.

Ric Flair, who revealed a concerning health update this week, has not publicly responded to Roberts' comments as of this writing.