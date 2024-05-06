Ric Flair sends an angry message after being asked to leave restaurant; reason revealed

AEW star Ric Flair was recently asked to leave a restaurant over an issue. The Nature Boy called out the restaurant on social media for their disrespectful behavior.

Flair has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since October 2023. He debuted as a gift to Sting by Tony Khan ahead of The Icon's retirement. Later, it was reported that Flair signed a multi-year deal with AEW. The Hall of Famer had played a significant role during Sting's final match. However, Ric hasn't been seen on TV since the latter's retirement match at Revolution pay-per-view.

Throughout his career, the 75-year-old star has found himself in controversy, in or out of the pro wrestling world. It seems like he was in the middle of controversy again, this time in a restaurant.

The Nature Boy took to X social media platform and claimed to have been disrespected in a restaurant and was asked to leave. The reason he stated was because Flair was involved in an argument with the kitchen manager earlier because he took too long to return from the bathroom.

"I Spent $1500 At @PiesanosSFP To Be Disrespected More Than I Ever Have In My Entire Life. After Taking 20 Pictures With Customers And Staff, I Was Asked To Leave Because Of An Issue I Had With The Kitchen Manager Taking Too Long In The Bathroom. I Would Highly Recommend That Anyone Who Wants To Enjoy A Relaxing Time In Gainesville At A Nice Restaurant To Never Visit This Place! WOOOOO!"

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell reveals why Ric Flair doesn't help AEW grow

Tony Khan's company has been criticised by many due to a lack of creativity and poor bookings.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the legend said that Ric Flair couldn't help AEW because of his age, and he doesn't draw the young demographics.

"Ric Flair couldn't help AEW if his life depended on it because Ric is 75 years old. He doesn't appeal to the young demographic anymore."

It remains to be seen what Ric will do once he returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion.