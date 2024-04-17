"I haven't seen him in months" - WWE legend says Ric Flair couldn't help AEW if his life depended on it

WWE legend Dutch Mantell believes that Ric Flair can't help AEW even if he tried his best to do so.

Tony Khan brought The Nature Boy to AEW in October 2023 as a gift to Sting for his retirement, which took place earlier this year at the Revolution PPV. The last time fans saw him on TV was at the said PPV accompanying The Icon and Darby Allin, where he received super kicks from The Young Bucks.

AEW has been facing a lot of backlash lately due to their lack of creativity and poor booking. While speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the 74-year-old veteran stated that Ric Flair can't help AEW whatsoever.

He said, "Ric Flair couldn't help AEW if his life depended on it because Ric Flair is 75 years old. He doesn't appeal to the young demographic anymore. I appeal to them more than he does, but the only reason he is there is because they... didn't he sell the Wooooo [energy] drink to them? [Yes] and I think they pick up his salary and he just got to be around."

He added that the two-time Hall of Famer won't do any angle he doesn't want to.

"If he don't want to do something, he just tells them, 'No I'm not doing it.' So it's not like they're his boss, the Wooooo drink company is his boss and all day to show their ad and pay Ric. So whatever that is, and I haven't seen him in months." [From 1:02:30 to 1:03:21]

What did Ric Flair say about Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns carried the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship for 1316 days before losing it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Taking to Twitter, Ric Flair thanked Roman and Cody for giving the audience such a memorable match.

"Congrats @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns For Providing One Of The Most Athletic And Believable Main Events That I’ve Seen In A Long Time. I Hate The Interference, But It All Played Out In Your Favor And It Made The Show More Enjoyable To Watch. I Respect You Both. Thankful To Know You! Cody, You Finally Lived Your Dad’s Dream! Love You All! WOOOOO! -Naitch," he tweeted on X.

Expand Tweet

Following the loss of the title, The Tribal Chief's Bloodline seems to be crumbling. Solo Sikoa has seemingly pulled a coup on Reigns and kicked out Jimmy Uso with the help of debuting Tama Tonga. It will be interesting to see how The Head of the Table will react to this.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Solo Sikoa will turn his back on Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback