How is Tama Tonga related to Solo Sikoa? All you must know about SmackDown's newest member

Solo Sikoa shocked fans on the latest episode of SmackDown by introducing one of the founding members of the Bullet Club as a new Bloodline ally. The 41-year-old Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso, seemingly kicking him out of The Bloodline.

Tama Tonga isn't a blood relative to Solo Sikoa, Jimmy and Jey Uso, The Rock, or Roman Reigns. He's the son of WWE legend Haku but is viewed as family which MLW star Lance Anoa’i (Reigns' cousin) explained. He stated that they were united because of the island culture and they prefer to stick together.

"Not by blood. We consider him, every time I see Haku, he’s my uncle, lot of respect for…I believe it’s just more like the island culture.We’re all from the South Pacific, so the islanders just stick together, man. It’s just one breed." [H/T WrestleTalk].

Tama Tonga is known for his spell in New Japan Pro-Wrestling where he was a member of Bullet Club. He'll be familiar with WWE stars Finn Balor, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson as they were also part of that stable alongside him.

The former four-time NEVER Openweight Champion was expected to join WWE after WrestleMania XL. He finished up with NJPW at New Beginning on January 24 and was waiting to debut for the Stamford-based company.

Tama Tonga has been praised throughout his career for his in-ring abilities and can now showcase them on WWE. He was trained by WWE Hall of Famers The Dudley Boyz, WCW, and WWE legend Ricky Santana and his father Haku.

Solo Sikoa may form his own Bloodline on SmackDown alongside Tama Tonga and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns bestowed the title of 'Tribal Heir' on Solo Sikoa several months ago. It's been a difficult period for the SmackDown star as he's been on a concerning losing streak since beating WWE icon John Cena at Crown Jewel (November 4).

However, Solo may have taken the reigns of The Bloodline by force from his cousin for the time being. He turned on Jimmy Uso on this week's SmackDown after his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania XL Night One.

Solo's savage attack included Tama Tonga and a petrified Paul Heyman who tried calling his Tribal Chief. The former NXT star prevented that phone call and stamped on The Wiseman's phone, seemingly cutting the connection with the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It will be interesting to see how this story pans out as it looks like Solo Sikoa is now leading The Bloodline. Roman Reigns is taking time off after Cody Rhodes ended his 1,316-day reign at 'Mania.

