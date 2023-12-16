Why did Roman Reigns choose Solo Sikoa as the 'Tribal heir?' Exploring the WWE champion's comments on SmackDown

Roman Reigns has appointed Solo Sikoa as the Tribal heir. The Tribal Chief said the Enforcer was next in line to succeed him on WWE SmackDown tonight. But why did Reigns choose Solo to succeed him on the Island of Relevancy?

Reigns entrusts Solo to do his dirty work all the time. During his promo this week, he explicitly stated that the Enforcer gets the job done. Solo has repeatedly proven that he’s the right man for the job. He even seemingly retired John Cena, the only man who’s been a constant thorn in The Bloodline’s side for the past 20 years, at Crown Jewel 2023. Plus, he’s under the direct influence of Paul Heyman.

It is possible the Wise Man could have asked Roman Reigns to choose Solo Sikoa as the Tribal heir. Heyman has been in Reigns’ ears since 2020. He knows all of his insecurities. Also, with Jey no longer in The Bloodline and Jimmy acting foolish week in and out, Heyman might have pitched Solo as the best possible candidate to lead the Island of Relevancy after the Tribal Chief.

It remains to be seen how the events of tonight’s SmackDown will shape the future of The Bloodline. The faction needs to be strong in the face of the adversaries it has created for itself. After all, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles are just three of the many stars looking for payback against Roman Reigns.

What happened in the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa?

Randy Orton took on Jimmy Uso in the main event of WWE SmackDown tonight. Solo Sikoa tried to intervene but was taken out by LA Knight. The Viper capitalized on the opportunity and put away Jimmy with an RKO for the win.

After the match, Roman Reigns arrived and took out LA Knight. The Tribal Chief went back and forth with the Viper inside the ring. Knight entered the ring, but Siko and Jimmy recuperated and ganged up on the Legend Killer and the Megastar.

AJ Styles’ music hit, and the Phenomenal One took out Reigns with a flying forearm strike. Styles joined Orton and Knight as they cleared the ring of The Bloodline. However, Styles attacked Knight to the shock of everyone in the arena.

Fans can check out the live results of WWE SmackDown here.

