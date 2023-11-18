3 reasons why Solo Sikoa is next in line to dethrone Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa joined Roman Reigns at last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event. The Street Champion helped The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. He was made The Bloodline’s Enforcer on the fallout SmackDown.

Since then, WWE has built Sikoa as a major threat to the entire WWE roster. The former NXT Champion has helped his cousin retain the championship against some of the biggest names on the roster. He also teamed up with The Head of the Table against The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023.

Sikoa's booking and presentation have led many to believe he is being primed to dethrone Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief. Let’s take a look at three reasons why Solo Sikoa has already been picked by WWE to take the Island of Relevancy from his cousin.

#3. Paul Heyman’s influence

Solo Sikoa has been under Paul Heyman’s wing ever since he arrived on the main roster in September 2022. The Wise Man has taught The Enforcer everything he needs to know to get to the next level. Heyman was there when Sikoa potentially retired John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023.

Heyman is probably building Sikoa to be the next Tribal Chief. Plus, his mannerisms and the way he cuts promos with authority tease a major feud with Roman Reigns. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Sikoa emerges as the next Tribal Chief after WrestleMania 40.

#2. Custom graphics like Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns became a part-time superstar after he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. The former Big Dog took on a less hectic schedule that saw him compete in a limited amount of matches on televised shows and at live events.

Fans are all too familiar with the Roman Reigns return graphic that pops up ahead of The Tribal Chief’s appearance. Solo Sikoa also got that same treatment in the lead-up to SmackDown tonight, which could be a major hint toward a bigger future for the Samoan superstar.

#1. Solo Sikoa’s time is now

Solo Sikoa’s biggest career win thus far was over John Cena. This achievement is far greater than winning a midcard title on the main roster. The Enforcer took out the 16-time World Champion with 15 Samoan Spikes at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

WWE built up The Enforcer’s return on SmackDown with a recap of the beatdown from the November 4th premium live event. The clip was titled ‘Solo’s time is now.’ It remains to be seen if the Enforcer will dethrone The Tribal Chief this year or the next.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.