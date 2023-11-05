How many Samoan spikes did John Cena take at WWE Crown Jewel? Shocking double-digit number revealed 

John Cena suffered a brutal defeat at Crown Jewel 2023 in a singles match against Solo Sikoa, where he took a jaw-dropping number of devastating Samoan Spikes.

Cena recently returned to WWE SmackDown for a brief run spanning over six weeks. He spent his time on the blue brand, adding to LA Knight's popularity and feuding with The Bloodline. Roman Reigns being off the television left The GOAT primarily feuding with Solo Sikoa, culminating in their match at Crown Jewel.

John Cena's match against Solo Sikoa kickstarted on a balanced note, with the 16-time world champion taking charge, But things quickly turned for worse when Sikoa came into his element.

The Enforcer got more vicious as the match progressed and took complete control before unleashing a monstrous attack on the WWE legend. The grueling battle saw Solo Sikoa hit John Cena with 15 Samoan Spikes throughout the bout as he looked to leave a mark his opponent wouldn't forget.

A video of one spot from the match went viral on social media in which Cena is seen suffering from relentless Samoan Spikes at the hands of Solo Sikoa:

Despite his best efforts, Cena couldn't respond to the barrage of brutal spikes aimed at his neck. Ultimately, he succumbed to defeat while The Bloodline member walked away with a monumental victory in his first-ever singles match at a WWE Premium Live Event.

Did John Cena retire at WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

The 16-time world champion's shocking loss at Crown Jewel received an emotional reaction from fans. Solo Sikoa promptly made his way out of the ring after the match, while John Cena stayed inside the squared circle for a brief post-match segment.

The crowd rose and greeted Cena with a standing ovation and deafening pop as he returned backstage. Interestingly, he uploaded a picture of football legend David Beckham from his final game on Instagram immediately after the loss at Crown Jewel. WWE fans are convinced "John Cena is leaving" and admitted to not being ready for the same.

Cena is expected to step away from the ring and return to his Hollywood commitments following his loss against Solo Sikoa. While he has not officially confirmed his retirement, John Cena has publicly admitted to nearing the end of his wrestling career.

