"John Cena's leaving" - WWE fans devastated over shocking "potential retirement" at Crown Jewel

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena suffered a defeat at Crown Jewel 2023 tonight, and fans are left devastated over his potential retirement.

Cena last picked up a singles win in April 2018 when he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble PLE in Saudi Arabia. He was determined to end his losing streak at Crown Jewel, but The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa seemingly retired the 16-time World Champion on the show.

At Crown Jewel, Cena competed in his first singles match this year since WrestleMania, where he unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The legendary WWE Superstar returned on SmackDown for a brief run and immediately started feuding with The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns' prolonged absence meant Cena had his eyes set on The Enforcer. The two were involved in an intense feud on the blue brand leading up to Crown Jewel, where John Cena and Solo Sikoa locked horns in a singles match.

Both superstars took turns dominating the match initially, with Cena pulling off several impactful moves. However, Sikoa refused to stay down and got more vengeful as the match progressed.

The closing moments of the match saw The Enforcer hit John Cena with three Spikes to secure the pinfall. The latter took 15 Samoan Spikes to his neck throughout the match.

Expand Tweet

The result left several in the WWE Universe convinced of Cena's retirement. While he was only expected to stay on SmackDown for six weeks, fans admitted to not being ready to see him leave. Many expressed gratitude to the iconic superstar for his dedication and service to the business.

Here's how an emotional WWE fans reacted to John Cena potentially retiring at Crown Jewel 2023 following a defeat against Solo Sikoa:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cena has previously addressed his retirement, confirming he is inching closer to hanging the boots. However, he assured fans he has a final run left in him and may return in the future. However, the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike will likely see Cena return to his Hollywood commitments, which would keep him out of in-ring action for the foreseeable future.

John Cena hints at retirement with a cryptic post following loss at Crown Jewel

Expand Tweet

The 16-time World Champion's Instagram account is popular for random posts, but his latest picture has stunned WWE fans. He shared a photo of football legend David Beckham from his final match, hinting at his retirement right after his match at Crown Jewel.

A heartwarming moment on the show saw an incredible post-match segment in which the entire arena showed their gratitude for John Cena with a standing ovation. He had walked out to one of the loudest pops of the night and walked back up the ramp to deafening cheers and applause from WWE fans in the audience.

Do you think tonight marked John Cena's final match in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here