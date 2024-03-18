Ric Flair came up to top AEW star while he was crying backstage - "You're the best guy here right now"

The AEW locker room is filled with rising stars who are lucky enough to have several veterans around for their wisdom and experience. Ric Flair is one of those legends. A top talent has now shared new details about his recent backstage interaction with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Will Ospreay is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the sport. The 30-year-old signed a full-time All Elite Wrestling deal last year and made his in-ring return at Revolution earlier this month, defeating Konosuke Takeshita in just under 22 minutes.

The Aerial Assassin recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho and revealed how The Nature Boy introduced himself backstage at Greensboro Coliseum. Ospreay told Chris Jericho that Flair hailed him as the best AEW had to offer.

"He came backstage. My a*s was killing me (...) I came back and planted myself down, and I was crying. He went, 'Mr. Ospreay.' And he took my hand (...) I looked up, and it was Ric. I stood up and I was like, 'Yes, sir.' He was like, 'You are everything I've heard of and more. You're the best guy here right now," Ospreay recalled.

Ospreay competed on Dynamite just three days after his win over Takeshita at Revolution. He defeated his former stablemate Kyle Fletcher in a 19-minute main event to continue his impressive run.

Will Ospreay set for major AEW match

All Elite Wrestling is set to present the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21, 2024. The show will air live from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

The first match announced for Dynasty was billed as a dream bout. Will Ospreay is set to take on Bryan Danielson for the first time ever at the event.

The feud between Ospreay and Danielson is set to play out on AEW TV shows in the lead-up to Dynasty. Both stars are currently advertised for upcoming Dynamite and Collision tapings.

Ospreay vs. Danielson is the only match announced for Dynasty as of this writing. AEW will also crown new World Tag Team Champions at the pay-per-view. A tournament for the vacant title began this past Saturday on Collision and will continue on Wednesday's Dynamite.

