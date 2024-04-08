Ric Flair sends a message for The Rock after WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had a special message for The Rock after The Great One's recent appearance at WrestleMania 40.

Ever since The Rock returned to the Stamford-based promotion, it was clear that he would be involved in the WrestleMania main event. At one point, it looked like he would face his cousin Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals, but a massive backlash from fans forced the WWE to pivot.

Following the pivot, The Rock unleashed The Final Boss gimmick with pinpoint accuracy as he joined forces with The Bloodline. The Hollywood megastar delivered legendary promos to hype the tag team clash with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. While his character work was incredible leading into 'Mania, The People's Champ backed it up with an astounding in-ring performance during which he took multiple bumps and made his opponents look good.

Following his incredible heel run in the last three months, former world champion Ric Flair took to his Twitter/X account to laud The Great One for his stellar performance.

"I would say, I think it’s safe to assume this, not taking away from the great athletes that competed this Weekend at WrestleMania. Ladies and Gentlemen, let’s face it- Everything @TheRock touches turns to gold. He is that SPECIAL! Thank You to The Rock for continuing to make wrestling the most popular form of Sports Entertainment in the world. WOOOOO!" he wrote.

The Rock was visibly angry after Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Despite all the interference from the Bloodline and the deck stacked against him, Cody Rhodes was able to dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. After the match, The American Nightmare celebrated his victory in the ring with his family and top babyfaces of the promotion.

Meanwhile, The Final Boss was spotted on the entrance ramp glaring down at Cody in the ring. The Brahma Bull did not look too happy to see his cousin lose.

It remains to be seen if The Final Boss will make more appearances on WWE television in the coming weeks.

