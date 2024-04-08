[Unaired footage] The Rock visibly angry after Cody Rhodes pins Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

The Rock was livid after Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals last night.

At WrestleMania XL Night Two, The American Nightmare finally finished his story and defeated The Tribal Chief to win the top prize. Cody's wife Brandi and several top WWE babyfaces came out immediately after to celebrate the massive win.

Cody kicked off an epic celebration while The Rock and Paul Heyman headed backstage with a defeated Reigns. While Cody was celebrating with WWE's top babyfaces in the ring, The Final Boss was spotted on the entrance stage, visibly angry at what had happened.

The Rock couldn't do what he had planned weeks in advance

On the road to 'Mania, The Great One sent a chilling message to Cody Rhodes. After joining The Bloodline on an episode of WWE SmackDown, the veteran promised Cody that he would ensure that The American Nightmare doesn't leave The Show of Shows with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

As WrestleMania loomed closer, the former WWE Champion kept targeting Rhodes, leaving the latter a bloody mess on an episode of RAW. The Great One was hell-bent on doing everything he could to destroy Cody and his dream of finishing the story. Unfortunately for him and The Bloodline, The American Nightmare succeeded in dethroning Reigns last night on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody Rhodes celebrated his big win with Brandi, his mother, Michelle Rubio, John Cena, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and many other top WWE Superstars. They hoisted him up as he raised the coveted belt to a loud pop from the live audience. Cody's win marked the end of Roman Reigns' historic title reign, which lasted 1316 days. A new era is now upon the WWE Universe, and fans are excited to see what Triple H has in store for them next.

