Ric Flair sends message to WWE legend after being named in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

Legendary WWE Superstar Ric Flair extended his respect to iconic AEW star Sting after the latter named him in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

From surviving a plane crash to returning from a coma, The Nature Boy has done it all in his five-decade long wrestling career. His wrestling acumen, grit to overcome adversaries and unparalleled mic skills have earned him respect from fans and veterans alike.

Sting, one of AEW's finest, recently spoke to The Schmo following his match at Forbidden Door to talk about a myriad of topics. When asked about his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, here's what he had to say:

"I mean, obviously, you’d have to have Hulk Hogan in there. Obviously, you’d have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you got to have The Rock in there. Mount Rushmore, you said, right? Stone Cold."

Responding to Sting's words, Flair took to Twitter to say that the respect is mutual:

The two true veterans of pro wrestling are revered all around the globe. It is indeed heart-warming for the fans to see their beloved wrestlers acknowledge each other's accomplishments.

Many veterans want Ric Flair to wrestle Sting in his last match

The 16-time world champion is scheduled to wrestle his last match at an eye-rubbing age of 73. He will be in action at the "Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match" event on July 31. While his opponent is still not revealed, many notable veterans and fans want Flair to wrestle The Icon Sting.

It's noteworthy that The Nature Boy and The Icon collided in a title unification match at WCW Clash of the Champions XXVII in a classic wrestling affair.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, wrestling veteran Road Dogg mentioned that Sting could be the perfect dance partner for Flair:

"Well look, it's out of the blue, and it's out of the price range too, but I'd love to see Sting. That would be an option for me. I just think that's because they had such a great run earlier that that would be an option."

The DX member further added:

"You could kind of get away with not doing too much. But yeah, I guess you gotta beat you'd have to beat Sting and you don't want to do that."

Ric Flair locking horns with Sting one final time will be something that fans wouldn't want to miss out on. It'll be interesting to see if the AEW star will indeed be Flair's opponent on July 31.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Sting the best opponent for Ric Flair to wrestle his last match against? Hell yeah Hell no 4 votes so far