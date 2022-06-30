WWE Hall of Famer Sting names his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has named his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The Icon retired from active competition during his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2016 due to issues with his neck. Years later, the WCW legend made his surprise debut in AEW and proceeded to start wrestling again months later. He hasn't looked back since.

The All Elite Wrestling Superstar recently spoke to The Schmo following his match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked to pick his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling, The Icon refused to put himself on it:

“I’m not gonna put myself in there,” Sting began. “I mean, obviously, you’d have to have Hulk Hogan in there. Obviously, you’d have to have Ric Flair in there. I think you got to have The Rock in there. Mount Rushmore, you said, right? Stone Cold.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Sting admits that while AEW has some things in common with WCW, it's completely different

With AEW Dynamite and Rampage airing weekly on TBS and TNT, it often gets a lot of comparisons to WCW, which was a staple on those channels during the 1990s.

Sting, who cemented his legacy in the industry as the franchise star of WCW, admits there are some things in common between AEW and WCW, but pointed out that the newer company is a completely different animal:

“I mean, of course, this is wrestling, so it’s gonna be reminiscent of those old days for sure,” Sting said. “But it is completely different and new, you know, a whole new generation of wrestlers, and you know, I could be dad to more than half the guys in here. Maybe even granddad. But I’m grateful that they have the level of respect that they have for their elders. And somebody like me, who’s tried to come back and play in the game a little while longer, and the fans. Oh, man, you just can’t beat the fans.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

It's hard to believe that The Icon is 63 years old and is still regularly wrestling on weekly television and pay-per-views. He's doing even crazier things now than he ever has before, and it's pretty impressive. The WWE Hall of Famer is truly timeless.

