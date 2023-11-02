Ric Flair shares interesting throwback with popular AEW star Orange Cassidy

AEW star Orange Cassidy has notably won over many of the promotion's fanbase, but it seems like he also has an interesting relationship with Ric Flair. Recently The Nature Boy shared a brief clip of the two men.

Flair is best known for his lengthy career as one of the biggest pro wrestlers of his generation, his real-life controversies are almost just as well-known. While many fans might not have imagined that the AEW International Champion could seemingly be friends with Ric Flair, it seems like the two have a friendly relationship.

Recently, The Nature Boy posted a brief clip of Orange Cassidy handing him a pair of sunglasses, and the two men doing their very different signature taunts.

"Sharing Is Caring! Throwback Thursday With @OrangeCassidy! WOOOOO!" Flair posted.

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff recently commented on Ric Flair's introduction to the All Elite Wrestling audience. While the veteran is optimistic about The Nature Boy's future in the promotion, he voiced criticisms about the way the promotion portrayed Flair.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Despite what anyone has to say, Ric Flair seems excited to be in AEW

Some have praised the move Tony Khan made to bring The Nature Boy into his promotion, especially due to his history with Sting. However, some have had some criticisms and aren't happy with the decision.

Either way, it seems that Ric Flair isn't bothered, as he recently hyped his return to the TBS Network and reunion with Sting.

"What An Amazing Feeling It Is To Be Back On @TBSNetwork. After All Those Years. I’m So Happy To Be Reunited With My Best Friend @Sting! WOOOOO! @AEW," Flair posted.

The Nature Boy will likely be heavily featured in Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024. Some think that the two men might even clash again one last time, however, due to Flair's age, this might not happen. Either way, it seems that Ric Flair might not be as retired as he claimed to be last year.

Do you think Ric Flair will return to the ring in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think