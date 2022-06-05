[Watch] Ric Flair takes a top rope bump while training with AEW Star ahead of his final match

Last month, Ric Flair announced he'll be competing in the final match of his career. The match, to be conducted under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner, will take place on July 31 at Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The Nature Boy seems to be more than ready to give fans their money's worth as, in the most recent video update from Flair, he's being tossed from the top turnbuckle and onto his back on the mat by none other than AEW star Jay Lethal:

Flair seems to be staying true to his vow of performing a move off the top rope. Flair recently said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times:

“That’s what I’m working on. It’s just a timing issue. I’ll guarantee I’ll be coming off the top rope. Whether it’s the flip or not, I don’t know.” (H/T: Fightful)

How are fans reacting to Ric Flair taking a top-rope bump?

While some are concerned about Flair's well-being, most are in awe and surprised at how smoothly the 73-year-old took the bump. Nonetheless, fans are more or less excited to see how The Nature Boy's final match turns out:

Flair seemingly confirmed his opponents for his retirement match while speaking on Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show. He said he'd be tagging alongside the current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) to take on the team of Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson of the Rock N' Roll Express:

"That would be Monday [when the match is formally announced]. A tag match. There are four people that I know are in it for sure: FTR and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and myself, but the last person is working it out right now. Brand new robe, new tights, everything, one more time. Everything, yup." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Flair is ready to shoot on all cylinders and give it what he's got. He also uploaded another video of himself training with Lethal, where the 16-time World Champion was seen running the ropes and being power-slammed by the AEW star.

What are your thoughts on Ric Flair's final match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

