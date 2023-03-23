Create

Ric Flair thanks Tony Khan for treating WWE Hall of Famer with "much RESPECT" in AEW

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Mar 23, 2023 06:55 IST
Ric Flair (left), Tony Khan (right)
Ric Flair (left), Tony Khan (right)

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to praise Tony Khan for his handling of a WWE veteran in AEW.

Sting has been one of the most powerfully booked stars on the AEW roster. Despite his age, The Icon has generally been seen demolishing his opponents despite overwhelming odds. His experience is quite apparent during his matches, as he still goes for high-risk moves on certain occasions.

On this week's Dynamite, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy to take on Kip Sabian, the Butcher and the Blade. At one point in the match, he was forced to face all three of the opponents simultaneously. However, Sting was still able to dominate his opponents while Darby joined in to even the odds.

The team of @orangecassidy, @DarbyAlllin and @Sting score the win in the opening bout of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/W1q0KGDi8v

WWE legend Ric Flair was quite impressed by the segment, as he took to Twitter to praise Tony Khan for Sting's booking.

"@Sting, You Are An American Treasure! At 64, Stealing The Show!! Thank You @TonyKhan For Treating Him With That Much RESPECT!"

You can check out the full tweet here:

.@Sting, You Are An American Treasure! At 64, Stealing The Show!! Thank You @TonyKhan For Treating Him With That Much RESPECT!

Sting and his team were able to claim victory over their adversaries this week. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the WWE Hall of Famer.

