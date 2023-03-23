Ric Flair thanks Tony Khan for treating WWE Hall of Famer with "much RESPECT" in AEW

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to praise Tony Khan for his handling of a WWE veteran in AEW.

Sting has been one of the most powerfully booked stars on the AEW roster. Despite his age, The Icon has generally been seen demolishing his opponents despite overwhelming odds. His experience is quite apparent during his matches, as he still goes for high-risk moves on certain occasions.

On this week's Dynamite, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy to take on Kip Sabian, the Butcher and the Blade. At one point in the match, he was forced to face all three of the opponents simultaneously. However, Sting was still able to dominate his opponents while Darby joined in to even the odds.

WWE legend Ric Flair was quite impressed by the segment, as he took to Twitter to praise Tony Khan for Sting's booking.

"@Sting, You Are An American Treasure! At 64, Stealing The Show!! Thank You @TonyKhan For Treating Him With That Much RESPECT!"

Sting and his team were able to claim victory over their adversaries this week. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the WWE Hall of Famer.

