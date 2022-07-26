"Expect worse" - Ric Flair threatens former WWE Intercontinental Champion with a brutal beating

Sixteen-time world champion Ric Flair is set to do battle one last time with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett and AEW star Jay Lethal on July 31st, and Flair has continued his legendary trash-talking on social media.

Flair will team up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jarrett and Lethal at the star-studded event that will see the "Nature Boy" finally hang up his boots after nearly half a century in and around the wrestling business.

To give Jarrett and Lethal an idea of what to expect from Flair on July 31st, Ric took to social media to show just how violent he can get when he's on his game.

"@RealJeffJarrett, You And @TheLethalJay Need To Watch This! Expect Worse On Sunday!!! @StarrcastEvents #FlairsLastMatch." said @RicFlairNatrBoy.

The clip Flair showcased was from the closing stages of his bloody war with Terry Funk from the 1989 Great American Bash event, where the "Nature Boy" successfully defended his NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Will there be bloodshed this Sunday in Ric Flair's final match? Only time will tell!

Ric Flair was at the peak of his powers in 1989, and not just in the clip he posted on Twitter!

The "Nature Boy" must have been spolit for choice when it came to choosing a clip to post on Twitter to showcase what he is capable of doing to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal on July 31st, especially when it comes to his run in 1989.

1989 is often regarded as the greatest year of Flair's illustrious career, both from an in-ring perspective and from a championship perspective as he started and ended the year as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

His rivalries with the likes of Terry Funk and The Great Muta in 1989 are often celebrated. However, it's his series of matches with Ricky Steamboat that are still seen as some of the greatest matches of all time.

Over three full decades have passed since Ric Flair was arguably at his in-ring peak, but he is more than happy to get his hands dirty once again on July 31st. Who will come out on top? Tune in on Sunday to find out!

