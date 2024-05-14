Ric Flair will eventually be “arrested” and put in “prison,” claims former WWE Tag Team Champion

A former WWE Tag Team Champion has claimed that AEW star Ric Flair will eventually be arrested and put in prison. The Nature Boy has been having issues outside the ring and they are undoubtedly troublesome.

The personality in question would be none other than Rene Dupree. The Canadian star won the World Tag Team Championship when he was part of the La Resistance faction in the Stamford-based promotion. He has now spoken about Ric Flair’s problem with alcohol on his Cafe de Rene podcast.

Flair recently had a run-in with a manager of a Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza restaurant in Gainesville, Florida, and that was just one more mishap that has happened with regards to him. Dupree said that the WWE Hall of Famer had an issue and that he could not keep getting away with such behavior.

“Ric Flair has an issue. Ric Flair has a problem. He has serious issues. He is an alcoholic and I said this last week, you can't teach an old dog new tricks. He is who he is. Eventually, he will be arrested and put in prison or put in jail. I don't give a sh*t who you are. Eventually, enough is enough and you know, he is gonna do something wrong and nobody is above the law in my opinion," Rene Dupree said. [9:33 - 10:20]

What the future has in store for The Nature Boy remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair publicly thanked AEW President Tony Khan

Ric Flair is a part of AEW and Tony Khan is the promotion's President. In the wake of the controversy around his latest outburst with the pizza restaurant manager, the WWE Hall of Famer took to X/Twitter to publicly thank Tony Khan.

The Nature Boy wrote that he was very grateful for the friendship and that he was very loyal when shown the respect that he deserved.

“Thank You @TonyKhan For Letting Me Be Part Of @AEW, And I’m Very Consciously Sensitive To The Loyalty And Respect Shown To The People That Are Part Of Your Life. I’m So Thankful To Be Part Of It! WOOOOO! 🙏🏻,” Ric Flair shared.

It will be interesting to see when the WWE Hall of Famer makes his return to AEW television and what could be in store for him next.

