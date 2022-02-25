WWE Hall of Famer responds to praise from AEW star Dax Harwood

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) are on their way to carving a legacy befitting the classic tag team wrestling they promise to honor. Having worked with the best pairs in the world, like the Usos and the Young Bucks, FTR have proven themselves as an elite tag team.

The duo recently beat a pair of WWE Hall of Famers, as they defeated the Rock N' Roll Express on the first stop of their retirement tour. Dax Harwood subsequently lavished praise on his legendary adversary, Ricky Morton, suggesting that he should be coaching for a major company. Morton himself responded to the compliment by revealing that this role would be a dream come true.

Ricky Morton @RealRickyMorton



Thank you for one of the greatest compliments. Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Peeling the curtain back…in professional wrestling, to make the most money, you have to build your babyfaces & make them stars. To make a babyface, they need to learn HOW to do it. Ricky Morton, the greatest babyface of all time, should be coaching for a major wrestling company. Peeling the curtain back…in professional wrestling, to make the most money, you have to build your babyfaces & make them stars. To make a babyface, they need to learn HOW to do it. Ricky Morton, the greatest babyface of all time, should be coaching for a major wrestling company. It has been a dream of mine for a while to coach/mentor for a major promotion.Thank you for one of the greatest compliments. twitter.com/daxftr/status/… It has been a dream of mine for a while to coach/mentor for a major promotion. Thank you for one of the greatest compliments. twitter.com/daxftr/status/…

FTR had previously attacked the Rock N' Roll Express when they turned heel in their feud with the Young Bucks in 2020. Earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was in attendance for the one-off dream match between the renowned duos.

FTR had a good showing in the tag team battle royale on AEW Dynamite

AEW on TV @AEWonTV #AEWDynamite Let the chase for the AEW World Tag Team championship begin Let the chase for the AEW World Tag Team championship begin 😤 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Hx1rHymchu

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the first of two tag team battle royales to determine new challengers for the tag titles at AEW Revolution. The match itself ended with Kyle O'Reilly of reDRagon emerging victorious. He last eliminated Matt Jackson and John Silver of the Young Bucks and Dark Order, respectively.

FTR also competed in the contest, with Dax Harwood lasting until the final four and only being eliminated by Bobby Fish, who had already been thrown from the match. The former champions had a good showing during the match, as they were the longest-lasting pair in the battle royale before finding their fate on the floor outside.

Desoite this defeat, FTR will have another chance to earn a title shot next week on AEW Dynamite, as they'll likely compete in the second tag team battle royale.

