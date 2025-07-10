Ricky Saints gives an update on his relationship with Mercedes Mone months after leaving AEW

Ricky Saints recently talked about Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) and spoke about how things were between them. This comes following some claims that he fired shots at her in a recent interview.

The former AEW star recently appeared on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. At one point, Saints appreciated it when Cody would randomly text him, and The American Nightmare joked that it was a bot and not him. Ricky then wondered if this was Cody's monthly subscription service, where people could talk to a bot that was like him.

Some fans claimed that he was taking shots at Mercedes Moné, as she once revealed that she had a similar service where fans could talk to her directly for $99.99 per month. Many wondered if they would be talking to her or just a bot.

Ricky Saints responded to this and revealed that he was not talking about her. He then revealed that they were close friends.

"😂"roasts” she’s a good friend of mine," Saints replied.

Ricky Saints addressed supporting Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Last year, many spotted the Absolute star at WrestleMania 40 because he wanted to support Cody Rhodes and see him dethrone Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He talked about the backlash he received after attending. Ricky Saints said he would never let anyone use that situation against him, as it was a wholesome moment of him being there during the biggest moment of his friend's career.

“I will never let somebody weaponize a friendship against me. If you take that whole situation out of its element and you show someone, ‘Hey, this guy got in trouble—so to speak—for being at his friend’s biggest moment of his career,’ what do you think of that? That’s a beautiful thing. Why should I ever get in trouble? Even to this day, I will ride for somebody—because that’s just in my nature.”

He confirmed that this did not affect his booking in AEW, so it seems the fans overreacted in this regard. His issues with the company before his departure are a completely different situation in themselves.

