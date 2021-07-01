Ricky Stark's return match announced for AEW Fyter Fest event

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Taz announced that Brian Cage will put his FTW Championship on the line against the returning Ricky Starks. The bout will take place on the July 14 Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW star Ricky Starks last competed in the ring against Hangman Page on the April 21 episode of Dynamite, where he suffered a "slight fracture" to his neck. Luckily he didn't require surgery and was able to recover within three months.

Taz appeared in a vignette on Wednesday, where he addressed the ongoing conflict between Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

The ECW legend stated that their issues are becoming toxic for the whole faction. He also announced that both men will settle their beef on July 14th.

Despite suffering from neck issues, Ricky Starks has made frequent appearances on Dynamite shows. He interjected himself in every match that involved Brian Cage and tried to get him a cheap victory.

However, the FTW Champion denied taking help which caused the beef between the two stablemates.

Oh look, the peanut gallery....oh we mean Team Taz has arrived 👀 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oPCaNT5Xcy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 27, 2021

The company has done a tremendous job building the storyline despite it not involving any physicality.

Now that the stage is set and Ricky Starks is also physically cleared, fans can expect both men to tear the house down.

AEW star Ricky Starks wants to leave a lasting legacy in the wrestling business

Not long ago, Ricky Starks appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he discussed numerous topics, most notably his goals moving forward in the wrestling business. Starks stated that he wants to cement his legacy in such a way that people admire him when he's gone forever:

"I want to make the company a lot of money and have a lasting legacy that people can look back, especially my family and kids, and say 'Damn, he did a lot.' Even the small things. Then, go off and go do movies and rest up my body. I'm all about 'be like water,'" said Starks.

AEW's Ricky Starks seems determined to take big leaps in his professional wrestling career. With his style and charisma, there's no doubt that he'll be a mega star one day.

Are you excited about the Ricky Stark vs. Brian Cage match? Do you think Ricky Starks will be able to achieve big feats in his wrestling career? Sound off in the comment section below.

