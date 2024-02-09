Ricky Starks believes top AEW star deserves to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship

According to former FTW Champion Ricky Starks, a top star of AEW deserves the chance to face Christian Cage for his TNT Championship.

Ricky Starks recently took to X to show his support and respect for his tag team partner, Big Bill. Starks began his association with Big Bill as the latter's manager in August 2023. The duo defeated FTR on the October 7, 2023, episode of Collision to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They finally dropped the belts to Sting and Darby Allin on the February 7, 2024 episode of Dynamite.

A user on X shared a post complimenting the work of the athlete formerly known as Big Cass. Replying to that post, Starks voiced his agreement with the user's praise and his intention to support his tag partner. The winner of the 2023 Own Hart Foundation Men's Tournament further claimed that Big Bill should receive an opportunity at the TNT Championship, currently held by Christian Cage:

"He deserves a lot and I'll always try to help him before myself. He deserves a shot at the TNT title." - Starks wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ricky Starks has goals besides becoming AEW World Champion

Ricky Starks is one of AEW's most popular stars. "Absolute" debuted in Tony Khan's promotion on the June 17, 2020, episode of Dynamite, unsuccessfully challenging Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. Recently, the former NWA World Television Champion reflected on his future goals.

In an interview with Forbes, the 33-year-old talent talked about his aspirations moving forward in AEW. Starks expressed his desire to add the World Championship to his list of accomplishments. At the same time, he acknowledged that he intends to try out a different approach to his goals than before:

“I had someone ask me my goal and I can’t tell you because every time I make one it changes immediately.” Starks added, “I would love to say I have goals, but I really don’t. Obviously, I’d love to be AEW World Champion, but every time I make a goal, it never ends up going the way I had envisioned it. So, I think I’m gonna try something different." [H/T Forbes]

Starks had previously challenged for the World title on Dynamite Winter is Coming 2022. He was defeated by the defending champion MJF. It remains to be seen whether Starks will once again pursue a singles career following the end of his run as World Tag Team Champions with Big Bill.

