Ricky Starks declares he's managing former WWE Superstar amid AEW suspension

AEW star Ricky Starks finally revealed he is managing a former WWE star amidst the in-ring suspension he had to bear last week for his actions. The star in question is Big Bill.

Last week on AEW Collision, Tony Schiavone called out Ricky Starks and informed him that he has been suspended from in-ring competition for the next 30 days. The decision was a result of his actions the previous week, where he assaulted the WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat with a belt after his loss against CM Punk.

Starks eventually revealed that he may have been suspended, but he still has a manager's license, which means he could still appear on the show as a manager to any other wrestler. Meanwhile, amid all the speculations regarding who his client would be, The Absolute finally ended the suspense.

On the latest episode of Collision, Starks came out to the arena as a manager to the former WWE star, Big Bill (fka Big Cass). Furthermore, Bill also competed against a local competitor, who he squashed in minutes.

It can't be denied that the pairing looks promising and has a lot of potential as well. Only time will tell what the promotion has in store for the duo and what creative plans are yet to be unveiled for Ricky Starks.

