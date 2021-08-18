Ricky Starks set to face his biggest rival on AEW Dynamite 

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Brian Cage dared Ricky Starks to confront him face-to-face. Starks agreed to meet Cage without Hook or Powerhouse Hobbs at his side. It has since been confirmed through AEW's official website that Ricky Starks will take on Brian Cage in a singles match on the August 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Starks and Brian Cage were both part of Team Taz before cracks began to form in the faction due to an imbalance in the power dynamic. Starks and Cage would trade verbal jabs in segments featuring Team Taz and thus a match was announced between the two.

The two first faced each other at Fyter Fest Night 1, where Starks defeated Cage for the FTW Championship due to unexpected interference from Powerhouse Hobbs. Consequently, Brian Cage split from Team Taz, after they turned on him, and decided to go after Starks in the following weeks.

Cage is now set to get his revenge on Starks on tonight's Dynamite. However, this isn't the only big thing happening this week in AEW.

AEW has a stacked line-up for this week's shows

Last week, AEW debuted their new show Rampage, which seemed to be a success based on the ratings the show recorded considering the time slot in which it aired. Tonight AEW presents Dynamite and the card already looks stacked.

MJF is set to face Chris Jericho in one of the most highly anticipated matches in AEW right now. Plus, Shawn Spears is taking on Sammy Guevara in yet another chapter of The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle feud.

The AEW Tag Team Championship is also on the line as the Young Bucks defend the titles against the Jurassic Express, who have been on a hot streak as of late.

However, the biggest story heading into this week is the rumored debut of CM Punk. It is highly expected that CM Punk will make his return to wrestling after 7 years at AEW Rampage: The First Dance at the United Center in Chicago. AEW has been dropping subtle hints and teasers at Punk's arrival and Tony Khan even stated that it is the most important week in the history of AEW.

