Ricky Starks lashes out at AEW

AEW star Ricky Starks has lashed out at the company for taunting him on their Twitter handle.

Ricky Starks will be returning to the ring in the upcoming Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite this week to challenge Brian Cage for the FTW Championship. Starks has missed three months of in-ring action after suffering a fracture to his neck during a match against Hangman Page on the April 21 episode of Dynamite.

Fortunately, his injury wasn't as serious as it looked on that day. Starks was able to recover from it without the need to undergo surgery.

During the build-up to the feud between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, the company's Twitter handle recently posted an image of Starks retreating from Cage. Ricky Starks seemed to take the light-hearted tweet personally:

"I broke my neck and y’all over there mocking me. So much bias; who’s running this account!"

What else is on the card for this week's Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite?

The Death Rider will take on the Machine Gun at Fyter Fest Night 1

AEW's return to the road with the Road Rager Edition was deemed a major hit, and fans can expect a similarly exhilarating episode this week as well.

Apart from Ricky Starks and Brian Cage's title match, Jon Moxley will also be returning to the ring for the first time since this year's Double or Nothing event, as he defends his IWGP U.S. Championship against Karl Anderson.

In a match dubbed twenty-three years in the making, Christian Cage and Matt Hardy will collide for the first time in an AEW ring. Since Christian eliminated Hardy in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing 2021, Big Money Matt has made it his mission to destroy Captain Charisma.

Fans will also witness the first-time-ever coffin match between Ethan Page and Darby Allin. Both men have been embroiled in a heated rivalry for over a month now. Their upcoming bout will most likely be a rubber match for their rivalry.

Penelope Ford and Yuka Sakazaki will also face each other in a singles bout. And last but not least, Hangman Page will address his situation with Kenny Omega.

With such a stacked edition lined up, it will be a must-see event for everyone.

