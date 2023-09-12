Ricky Starks has a message for CM Punk after his AEW firing

AEW star Ricky Starks sent a message to the recently released CM Punk on Instagram.

Punk and Starks had an intense rivalry, with the two men going head-to-head on many occasions. Starks also beat CM Punk to win the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Despite the heated rivalry, the stars seem to have immense mutual respect for each other.

Ricky Starks took to Instagram and posted a story publicly thanking Punk and offering him his flowers. In the process, Starks became one of the first stars to publicly thank Punk following his release.

“Public flowers for you man @cmpunk. Thank you.”

Punk was fired by Tony Khan after an investigation into his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

Kevin Nash slams CM Punk's physique

CM Punk and Kevin Nash have had a rocky relationship outside the ring, and it showed once again as the former NWO member took a jibe at the Second City Saint.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash slammed Punk's physique by calling it the "worst ever."

"Then you ask me fu**ing if they should bring Punk in? Oh yeah, that's exactly what I want is to put fu**ing 90,000 people in the SoCal Arena over two nights at WrestleMania and then fu**ing come Monday morning, have the fu**ing talk be about some co**sucker who's probably got one of the seven worst bodies ever to fu**ing hold the belt, if not the worst body, ever to hold the belt. and I don't give a fu** if you're straight edge or whatever the fu** you are, there's some fu**ing natural guys in this fu**ing world that actually have fu**ing some muscle."

Punk has chosen to maintain his silence over his firing from AEW. The star was rumored to be breaking his silence in an explosive reveal-it-all post on social media, but that did not happen. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the star.

