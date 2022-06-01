"Those Three" – AEW star Ricky Starks names his dream NJPW opponents for major upcoming event

AEW star Ricky Starks named some wrestlers he'd like to face at Forbidden Door.

The current FTW Champion performed well alongside Powerhouse Hobbs at Double or Nothing in a three-way match for the World Tag Team Championships. The duo, however, came up short. He now has his sights on the crossover event between New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking in an interview with TalkSPORT, the former NWA star spoke about the Japanese stars he'd like to battle against at the June 26 event. He said he'd want to face two former world champions, Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito, as well as former IMPACT star Sanada:

“I would love to wrestle [Kazuchika] Okada, [Tetsuya] Naito and SANADA. Those three. People can run with that.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

AEW star Ricky Starks still takes advice from Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks have a bit of history. The former was the latter's first match in AEW. The two faced off for the TNT Championship, where The American Nightmare emerged victorious.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Starks said he still goes to the former AEW Executive Vice President for advice. Starks said he likes talking to Rhodes because he hasn't built that kind of relationship with other members of the All Elite locker room:

"It still is Cody. There is nothing wrong with saying that. I don't really have that type of relationship back there (in AEW). There are people I can talk to, for sure, but it's not in terms of taking me under their wing."

It'll be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes and Ricky Starks ever cross paths again. The FTW Champion continues to impress in AEW. It may only be a matter of time before he gets another championship opportunity.

