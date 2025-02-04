  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricky Starks reacts after a huge announcement amid AEW absence

Ricky Starks reacts after a huge announcement amid AEW absence

By Monika Thapa
Modified Feb 04, 2025 09:25 GMT
Absent star Ricky Starks [Source: his X profile]
Absent star Ricky Starks [Source: Starks' X profile]

It has been months, and Ricky Starks is still absent from AEW without any explanation. Amid his absence from the Jacksonville-based company, he was recently featured in a huge announcement about his next appearance.

The Absolute hasn't wrestled in AEW since March 2024. But he's been active on the independent circuits.

Danhausen recently logged onto his social media profiles (Instagram and X) to announce that he and the former FTW Champion will be present at the Toyhio 21 toy show on February 8, 2025, at the Metroplex Expo Center in Ohio.

"The Curse Will Be Televised. Come meet Danhausen and @starkmanjones at @toyhiotoyshow this Saturday," Very Nice Very Evil wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion reacted to the announcement on Instagram. He dropped a "Dracula emoji" under Danhausen's announcement post. Below is a screenshot of Stark's comment.

Starks&#039; comment on Danhausen&#039;s post
Starks' comment on Danhausen's post

Like Starks, Kid Gorgeous hasn't wrestled for AEW for a long time despite being under contract. He fought his last match in AEW at Worlds End 2023 PPV, where he participated in the AEW TNT Title Right To Challenge Anytime, Anywhere Battle Royal, which Killswitch won.

Who will Ricky Starks face in his next match?

Ricky Starks joined the independent circuit after being sidelined from AEW indefinitely. He has been making appearances for Big Time Wrestling, Glory Pro Wrestling, and House of Glory.

The announcement for his next match was recently made. Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling announced that the AEW star will face Aaron Solo in his next match at the TCW Live event on Saturday, February 15, at Tannery Row Ale House in Buford, Georgia.

"It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since the kickoff of the TCW Live relaunch and returning to the ring is to mark that anniversary is none other than @starkmanjones who will take on @aaron_solo_ in a match you don’t want to miss!"

Ricky Starks wrestled his last match against Charles Mason at HOG Final Warning at NYC Arena in New York City in January.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी