Ricky Starks reacts after a huge announcement amid AEW absence

It has been months, and Ricky Starks is still absent from AEW without any explanation. Amid his absence from the Jacksonville-based company, he was recently featured in a huge announcement about his next appearance.

The Absolute hasn't wrestled in AEW since March 2024. But he's been active on the independent circuits.

Danhausen recently logged onto his social media profiles (Instagram and X) to announce that he and the former FTW Champion will be present at the Toyhio 21 toy show on February 8, 2025, at the Metroplex Expo Center in Ohio.

"The Curse Will Be Televised. Come meet Danhausen and @starkmanjones at @toyhiotoyshow this Saturday," Very Nice Very Evil wrote.

Trending

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion reacted to the announcement on Instagram. He dropped a "Dracula emoji" under Danhausen's announcement post. Below is a screenshot of Stark's comment.

Starks' comment on Danhausen's post

Like Starks, Kid Gorgeous hasn't wrestled for AEW for a long time despite being under contract. He fought his last match in AEW at Worlds End 2023 PPV, where he participated in the AEW TNT Title Right To Challenge Anytime, Anywhere Battle Royal, which Killswitch won.

Who will Ricky Starks face in his next match?

Ricky Starks joined the independent circuit after being sidelined from AEW indefinitely. He has been making appearances for Big Time Wrestling, Glory Pro Wrestling, and House of Glory.

The announcement for his next match was recently made. Turnbuckle Championship Wrestling announced that the AEW star will face Aaron Solo in his next match at the TCW Live event on Saturday, February 15, at Tannery Row Ale House in Buford, Georgia.

"It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since the kickoff of the TCW Live relaunch and returning to the ring is to mark that anniversary is none other than @starkmanjones who will take on @aaron_solo_ in a match you don’t want to miss!"

Expand Tweet

Ricky Starks wrestled his last match against Charles Mason at HOG Final Warning at NYC Arena in New York City in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback