Ricky Starks shows off battle scars after street fight on AEW Rampage

On Twitter, AEW star Ricky Starks showed off his battle scars following AEW Rampage. The FTW Champion faced "The Machine" Brian Cage in a Philly street match, marking the end of their rivalry.

AEW gave massive hype around this bout between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. Both stars have delivered some intense promos over the past few weeks as fans felt the stakes getting higher.

Both stars brought their A-game to the match. In the end, Ricky Starks retained his FTW championship by beating Brian Cage thanks to interference from his Team Taz buddies Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook.

However, Ricky had to pay his toll. Blood came out of Starks's face at one point when Cage hit him with a trash can right on his head. Post-match, the FTW Champion took to Twitter to share an image of himself with the battle scars.

I’ve been proving myself for a long time and one day you’ll hear that story but for now…7 o’clock that’s prime time, Heaven’ll watch God calling from the hotlines. said Ricky Starks.

Whats next for Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW?

Now that both Ricky Starks and Brian Cage are over their rivalry, the burning question among fans is what's next for both of them in AEW? Well, Brian Cage has already teased a feud with AEW star Miro in a video shared on his Twitter account.

The former TNT Champion recently lost the title to Sammy Guevara and didn't have a new opponent. Therefore, it is almost certain that Miro and Cage will start their rivalry soon.

Ricky Starks might clash with former WWE Champion CM Punk. Punk, who had bouts with fellow-Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs, will undoubtedly have Ricky Starks as his next target. Fans can expect a match between the two stars at the AEW Full Gear PPV.

