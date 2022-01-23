Ricky Starks gives an update on when he will next defend the FTW Title in AEW

Ricky Starks recently defended the FTW Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts against Matt Sydal. On Twitter, the Team Taz member gave an update on when he plans to defend the title again.

Other than his bout with Sydal, Starks has rarely put the title on the line in recent months. This contest was already a few weeks ago, so it has been fair to wonder when fans can expect to see him defend it again. When asked about his plans in this regard, Starks took to Twitter to note that he'll put the gold on the line anytime he wants.

In his tweet, Starks expressed his stance that he doesn't feel rushed to defend the championship because he keeps getting paid regardless. Prior to Battle of the Belts, his last televised match was the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale at Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. He was in the final three alongside Dante Martin and MJF, but the former betrayed him and tossed him out of the ring.

Starks is one of the many exciting talents in AEW who hasn’t been given prominent television time in recent months. The former NWA star had been out for a while due to an injury, but he has been healthy for several weeks now. Though he's a member of the Rampage broadcast team, he has struggled to get TV time as an in-ring competitor.

When did Ricky Starks win the FTW Championship in AEW?

Very good main event between Starks & Brian Cage for the FTW title in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Almost thought that Brian was gonna win here, but Starks wins due to interference.

At Fyter Fest Night 1 in July, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks battled each other for the FTW Championship. The match came about after weeks of dissension between the Machine and Team Taz.

In this heated battle, Starks emerged victorious when his stablemates directly helped him win the bout. Three months later, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion attempted to win the belt back in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Once again, Team Taz got involved, and the group helped Starks win again.

At the Chris Jericho Cruise, Starks defended the title against two other AEW stars in separate matches: Chuck Taylor and Sonny Kiss. Otherwise, Starks occasionally competes in non-title matches on AEW Dark.

