Ricky Starks wins major World Title outside AEW

Ricky Starks hasn't competed in AEW since March 2024. The reason behind his absence from the company is still unknown. However, he has been showing off his wrestling prowess elsewhere. He recently had a World Title match outside Tony Khan's company and won it.

Since All Elite Wrestling sidelined Starks, he has been performing on the independent circuit. He wrestled for promotions such as Big Time Wrestling, Glory Pro, and House of Glory.

On Friday, February 7, he participated in DEFY Wrestling's eighth anniversary show, “Hundredth” which was streamed live on TrillerTV+. He challenged KENTA for the DEFY World Championship in the show's main event. The bout saw him emerge victorious and become the new DEFY World Champion.

The Absolute's last match on the Jacksonville-based promotion took place on the March 30, 2024, edition of Collision, where he teamed up with Big Bill against Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin). His team suffered a loss.

Despite the absence from the company's weekly and monthly programs, Starks is still popular among AEW fans. Reports have even revealed that the company has extended his contract which will last till spring or summer of 2025. There is no update on when Khan will bring him back, but he's expected to be sidelined for now.

Another AEW star wrestled for the World Title at DEFY Hundredth

Another star from Tony Khan's promotion wrestled at DEFY Hundredth. Marina Shafir, the DEFY Women’s World Champion, put her belt on the line at the event. Her challenger was Zamaya. The match saw her defeating her challenger to retain her championship.

The Problem is a part of Jon Moxley's Death Riders faction in AEW. She's the only female member of the group. She's the protector and enforcer for The One True King and holds the responsibility for taking care of Mox's briefcase, which carries the AEW World Championship.

