  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet, Adam Copeland, and many other AEW stars react to personal update from Renee Paquette

Ricochet, Adam Copeland, and many other AEW stars react to personal update from Renee Paquette

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:54 GMT
Renee Paquette
Renee Paquette is popular among the fans [Image source: AEW's YouTube channel]

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) provided a personal update regarding her life. Many AEW stars like Ricochet and Adam Copeland have commented on her post.

Ad

Renee Young made a name for herself in WWE, where she performed many roles such as backstage interviewer, panelist, and commentator. After her time with the Stamford-based promotion ended, Renee moved to AEW a few years ago and has since been prominently featured on TV during many backstage segments.

Paquette recently took to Instagram to share a video clip of her doing some gymnastics in the gym with the following caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Midlife crisis sitch loading…..🤸🏽‍♀️ ."

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

Ad

Since then, many AEW stars like Ricochet, Harley Cameron, Penelope Ford, Billy Gunn, Willow Nightingale, etc., have commented on her post, while names like Jack Perry, Adam Copeland, Daniel Garcia, among others, have liked the post.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of AEW stars&#039; reactions [Image source: Renee Paquette&#039;s Instagram account]
Screengrab of AEW stars' reactions [Image source: Renee Paquette's Instagram account]

Renee Paquette set the record straight after Jon Moxley lost at AEW All In 2025

Jon Moxley has been a dominant force in an AEW ring for the past year. He showed that he would do anything it took to become the World Champion in the company, even if that meant betraying his stablemate in Bryan Danielson. After Moxley won the World Title, he locked it away in a briefcase and waged war against the entire company along with his Death Riders.

Ad

The Death Riders helped Mox remain World Champion for several months until AEW All In 2025. 'Hangman' Adam Page challenged Mox for the AEW World Championship at the show. After several interferences from many stars, Page was finally able to dethrone Moxley and free the World Title from his grasp.

Following the match, Renee Paquette took to social media to set the record straight regarding her husband's loss. Check out her tweet here.

Ad
"Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer," wrote Paquette.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Renee Paquette in AEW.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications