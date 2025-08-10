Ricochet, Adam Copeland, and many other AEW stars react to personal update from Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) provided a personal update regarding her life. Many AEW stars like Ricochet and Adam Copeland have commented on her post.Renee Young made a name for herself in WWE, where she performed many roles such as backstage interviewer, panelist, and commentator. After her time with the Stamford-based promotion ended, Renee moved to AEW a few years ago and has since been prominently featured on TV during many backstage segments.Paquette recently took to Instagram to share a video clip of her doing some gymnastics in the gym with the following caption:&quot;Midlife crisis sitch loading…..🤸🏽‍♀️ .&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince then, many AEW stars like Ricochet, Harley Cameron, Penelope Ford, Billy Gunn, Willow Nightingale, etc., have commented on her post, while names like Jack Perry, Adam Copeland, Daniel Garcia, among others, have liked the post. You can check out some of the reactions below:Screengrab of AEW stars' reactions [Image source: Renee Paquette's Instagram account]Renee Paquette set the record straight after Jon Moxley lost at AEW All In 2025Jon Moxley has been a dominant force in an AEW ring for the past year. He showed that he would do anything it took to become the World Champion in the company, even if that meant betraying his stablemate in Bryan Danielson. After Moxley won the World Title, he locked it away in a briefcase and waged war against the entire company along with his Death Riders.The Death Riders helped Mox remain World Champion for several months until AEW All In 2025. 'Hangman' Adam Page challenged Mox for the AEW World Championship at the show. After several interferences from many stars, Page was finally able to dethrone Moxley and free the World Title from his grasp.Following the match, Renee Paquette took to social media to set the record straight regarding her husband's loss. Check out her tweet here.&quot;Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer,&quot; wrote Paquette.Renee Paquette @ReneePaquetteLINKLet the records show, my husband is a bad mfer.It will be interesting to see what's next for Renee Paquette in AEW.