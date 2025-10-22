Ricochet breaks silence after his wife Samantha Irvin reveals she has a shocking 2-year non-compete clause with WWE

AEW star Ricochet broke his silence to make an interesting remark after his wife, Samantha Irvin, issued a major statement regarding her career. The Highlight of the Night has been one of the top stars of the promotion and has been an excellent heel character in the ring and on social media.Samantha Irvin abruptly resigned from the Stamford-based promotion in October 2024. Since then, fans have been expecting her to join AEW. However, she has chosen other ventures and kept away from pro wrestling, and has made a number of music videos on social media. Her recent social media announcement regarding her WWE contract made it clear why she hasn't been able to work in the wrestling industry anywhere else.The former in-ring announcer revealed that she had completed a year and had another year of non-compete left on her contract. Meaning, fans cannot see her in any wrestling promotion until October 2026. After her announcement, her husband, Ricochet, stayed in his heel persona and made a comment, claiming that she won't work until he decides when and where.&quot;She's got one year left before I decide where she can work. Or I might decide that she has to stay at home, again. Either way its my decision where she goes. Not hers,&quot; Ricochet wrote.Ricochet reveals why Samantha Irvin decided to leave WWEThe One and Only left WWE in July 2024, and just a few months after his departure, Irvin also quit her in-ring announcing job.While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet said that Samantha loved announcing, but she was stuck in a loop. He said that after his departure, it was an easy decision for her.&quot;She knows the characters and how people would announce them, and that characters have their own personalities. She was always kind of wanting to go. Once I departed, that was the straw, and she made up her mind after that,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if Samantha Irvin becomes All Elite next October when her contractual obligations with WWE end.