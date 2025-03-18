Ricochet claps back after major accusation against AEW: "Learn the two"

Ricochet has completely reinvented himself in All Elite Wrestling. The Human Highlight Reel joined the Jacksonville-based company last year and is now one of the best heels on the roster. He was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2024.

Ad

Ricochet is quite active on social media, especially on X. His statements on the platform have led to controversies, leading to immense criticism from fans and veterans. Recently, he got into an argument with a user who accused him and his employers of not listening to fans.

"Would be better if you actually listened to what fans want instead of mocking people that are honest about AEW. You might be a heel now but come on with that weak attitude. You’re great, but just because someone has an opinion doesn’t mean you get them fired," a fan wrote. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Trending

In response, the AEW star defended himself and the Tony Khan-led company. He stated that the promotion always listens to fans. However, he also added that a few individuals keep spewing hate unnecessarily and that these are not true fans. The One and Only ended his statement by asking the user to learn the difference between genuine and pretentious fans.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"We listen to our fans. Every single one of them. All of them are important to @AEW. HOWEVER, there’s a difference between a fan with real criticisms and a dumb sh*t idiot, who just wants to spread unnecessary hate. Learn the two!" he replied. [H/T: Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Ricochet praised by former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe

Ricochet made his AEW debut at All In 2024 as a generic babyface. However, over the last few months, he has developed his character and is now a despicable heel.

Mark Briscoe believes that this gimmick change has been working for the former WWE star. In addition, the former ROH World Champion praised the erstwhile Prince Puma for his current run.

Ad

"Honestly, I think it’s working for him. It’s not necessarily pleasant. It’s not necessarily the guy that you want to hang out with and want to drink a beer with… Ricochet’s always been amazingly talented!" he said. [H/T: 411 Mania]

The Future of Flight was recently involved in a feud with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. They battled at Revolution 2025, where The New Flavor emerged victorious.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback