Swerve Strickland sends a three-word message to Bianca Belair and another popular WWE Superstar

Swerve Strickland has reacted to Bianca Belair's video with Dakota Kai. The two WWE Superstars posted a hilarious video on Instagram, which caught the AEW star's attention.

Strickland is a former WWE Superstar who is currently signed to AEW. He debuted in 2022 and established himself as one of the top superstars in the company, winning the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Keith Lee.

On Instagram, Strickland reacted to Belair and Kai's video with a three-word message.

"Ok... this funny," wrote Strickland.

Check out a screengrab of Strickland's Instagram comment:

Belair is currently feuding with IYO SKY over the WWE Women's World Championship. She will face the latter at WrestleMania 41 after becoming the #1 contender at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, Kai was recently unsuccessful in dethroning Lyra Valkyria as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Swerve Strickland explained the cinematic difference between WWE and AEW

Swerve Strickland was under contract with WWE from 2019 to 2021. He started in NXT as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also held the NXT North American Championship.

The AEW wrestler opened up about the cinematic difference between WWE and the promotion he is currently signed to. Speaking with Bootleg Kev, the 34-year-old superstar stated the following:

"It's almost like you get the big box offices movies and all that stuff over there, but over there you don't get green screen, you don't get wires. Can you friggin act? That's what AEW is. You have to act in order to perform in our films. We're A24. The performances and acting have to be pristine. You can enjoy both and both are successful. That's the beauty of it."

Strickland is the current #1 contender for the AEW World Championship, held by Jon Moxley. He defeated Ricochet at Revolution to earn his shot at the title.

