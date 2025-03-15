Ricochet is convinced major stars are never returning to AEW again after incident at Revolution 2025

Ricochet unfortunately suffered a huge loss last weekend at AEW Revolution 2025. The veteran high-flyer has notably taken exception to certain celebrities and media personalities who were in attendance at the event, and now The Excellence of Elevation has explained why he hopes the stars will not return to the company.

Ad

After multiple initial refusals, Ricochet agreed to face Swerve Strickland in a rematch, set to award the winner an AEW World Title shot, on one condition - that the bout take place at Revolution. Unfortunately, it was not The One and Only's night on March 9, as he was beaten by The Realest after a hard-hitting athletic affair, losing not only the opportunity to challenge for the World Championship but also Prince Nana's Embassy robe, which he had stolen last month.

Ad

Trending

Revolution 2025 was attended by a number of renowned celebrities, including actors Leslie Jones and Ken Jeong, whose animated interest especially during Swerve vs. Ricochet was captured on camera. The Highlight of the Night was even seen exchanging words with the Hangover star at ringside at one point. This altercation, and the distractions he seemingly had to deal with at the Los Angeles PPV, ended up costing Ricochet the win, according to the star's recent comments from his interview with Adrian Hernandez.

Ad

"Luckily, they showed up the one time. I don't think they're gonna dare show up again. I don't think, you know, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, and Akbar, and Brad Williams, all of them, all of 'em.. They're really the reason why I lost, really, they were screaming at me, and distracting me the whole time.. plus Nana was distracting me, plus Tony Schiavone's over there cutting up, distracting me, everybody's distracting me really.. Let's just say that's why I lost," said Ricochet. [24:40 - 25:15]

Ad

Ad

Jeong, for his part, has voiced his hope that Ricochet will have a hard time against his opponent for this week's AEW Collision.

Ricochet is gunning for another AEW title

Following his loss to Swerve Strickland at Revolution 2025, Ricochet has declared his resolve to bounce back by returning his focus to another major singles title - the AEW International Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega. The Human Highlight Reel had previously challenged both Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita for the belt, albeit unsuccessfully.

Ad

Ricochet is a participant in the Eliminator Tournament that is currently being held to decide The Cleaner's Dynasty 2025 challenger. Mirroring this week's Dynamite, the upcoming episode of Collision will present two first-round qualifier matches, one of which will pit Ricochet against Katsuyori Shibata.

Expand Tweet

The other first-round match from this coming Saturday will see Mark Davis take on Mark Briscoe. The winners from Collision will face Orange Cassidy and 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in a four-way in the final stage of the tournament next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback