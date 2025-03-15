  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "He's got a great face for slapping" - Ricochet takes massive digs at Tony Khan's newest AEW signing

"He's got a great face for slapping" - Ricochet takes massive digs at Tony Khan's newest AEW signing

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 15:12 GMT
Ricochet seemingly has no fear of a recent Tony Khan hire [Image Credits: AEW
Ricochet seemingly has no fear of a recent Tony Khan hire [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel and Instagram ]

AEW recently showcased the debut of a fan-favorite talent on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star being referred to - 'Speedball' Mike Bailey - is now only one match away from a championship opportunity. However, Ricochet does not seem to consider him that serious of a threat.

Ad

Mike Bailey made their long-awaited All Elite arrival on the March 12, episode of Dynamite, debuting in the company as the unnamed wild card opponent scheduled to face The Beast Mortos in the first round of the Dynasty International Title Eliminator Tournament. The former TNA and indie star was victorious against Mortos, advancing to next week's four-way match whose winner will face Kenny Omega for his belt on PPV next month.

Later that night, Orange Cassidy defeated Hechicero in another first-round matchup. The tournament will continue this weekend on AEW Collision, with Mark Briscoe set to take on Mark Davis and Ricochet scheduled to face Katsuyori Shibata to earn their spots in the four-way bout on March 19. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, The One and Only recently voiced his confidence regarding his odds against Mike Bailey, seemingly claiming to be the superior competitor. He also likened his prospective rivalry with Speedball to the central feud between the characters from the Karate Kid franchise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think he's got a great face for slapping. I think he's got a great back for me to pin one, two, three on the mat. I think he's got a great jaw for me to to knock off. He's really good at kicks, for me to duck and dodge out the way of, because I'm fast. Real fast. If he's (Daniel) Larusso I'll be Johnny Lawrence because if you go back and you watch the movie, you'll see that Daniel LaRusso was the bad guy the whole movie, instigating fights, shoving them, doing stuff. Johnny was just fighting back to LaRusso's bulliness. Go back and watch it. LaRusso was a bully," said Ricochet. [H/T - Fightful]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Before he can prove his claims against Bailey, Ricochet will have to go through the formidable Shibata this Saturday.

Mike Bailey's reaction to officially joining AEW

After weeks of rumors and conjecture, Mike Bailey showed up on AEW Dynamite this week and started off their run in the Tony Khan-led company with a win. After the match, the All Elite CEO took to X/Twitter to officially announce the 34-year-old star's signing.

Ad

Speedball responded to Khan's post on the platform afterward:

"LFG," he wrote.

It remains to be seen if Bailey's win streak will continue next Wednesday, and if they are on the path to an AEW Dynasty 2025 showdown with Kenny Omega.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी