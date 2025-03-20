Ricochet demands X delete embarrassing AEW Dynamite clip

Ricochet competed in a huge four-way match on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. The One and Only has demanded X to delete a certain clip from his match.

During this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet, Orange Cassidy, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis competed in a four-way match to determine the number one contender for Kenny Omega's International Championship. The match ended in a draw when Ricochet and Mike Bailey pinned Mark Davis simultaneously. It resulted in Mike Bailey and Ricochet both getting the opportunity for the International Title and will face Kenny Omega in a three-way match at AEW Dynasty.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), All Elite Wrestling posted a clip of Mike Bailey performing multiple kicks on Ricochet. The former United States Champion has demanded that the social media platform remove the clip from All Elite Wrestling's account.

"Yo, @X delete this."

The former WWE star has been aiming for championship gold in All Elite Wrestling. Ricochet failed to secure a World Title opportunity against Swerve Strickland at AEW Revolution. He now has the chance to challenge Kenny Omega for the International Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Ricochet sent an interesting message to Mike Bailey before AEW Dynamite

Mike Bailey recently made his surprising debut in All Elite Wrestling, taking the pro wrestling world by storm. However, Ricochet has a different opinion about the former TNA star.

During a recent chat with Adrian Hernandez, Ricochet claimed he could easily outclass Mike Bailey in the squared circle.

"I think he's got a great face for slapping. I think he's got a great back for me to pin one, two, three on the mat. I think he's got a great jaw for me to to knock off. He's really good at kicks, for me to duck and dodge out the way of, because I'm fast. Real fast."

Fans saw Ricochet and Mike Bailey exchange blows during the recent episode of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if either one of these stars emerges as the International Champion at the Dynasty event.

