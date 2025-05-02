Ricochet gets called a b***h by infuriated AEW star and accused of stealing 

Ricochet has received a lot of praise lately for his work as a heel in AEW. The decorated high-flyer has antagonized many of his peers in the locker-room through his recent conduct, which has now led to Anthony Bowens lashing out at the former WWE superstar on social media.
The self-proclaimed Excellence of Elevation has gained a lot of momentum since cementing his heel turn during his feud with Swerve Strickland at the start of this year. Ricochet cost The Realest his three-way match on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen by attacking him with a pair of scissors and leaving him a bloody mess. More recently, he tried to do the same to Mark Briscoe after losing to him last month, but was foiled by Kevin Knight making the save.
Ricochet's recent antics have (in kayfabe) frustrated many of his colleagues and rivals in the AEW locker-room, who have taken to smacking him on his scalp during matches to retaliate against and humiliate the star. When a user on X/Twitter suggested that Anthony Bowens did the same, the former World Tag Team and Trios Champion enthusiastically agreed. He also claimed that The One and Only had stolen his golden scissors, presumably referring to the latter's new weapon of choice.
"Honestly, I'd love to. That b**** stole my golden scissors [scissor emoji]", wrote Bowens.
Check out Anthony Bowens' tweet HERE.
"King Rico" responded to Bowens' post himself.
"[scissor emojis][face with tongue emojis]," wrote Ricochet.
Whether this interaction will eventually lead to a matchup between The Future of Flight and The Pride of Pro-Wrestling remains to be seen.
Anthony Bowens' AEW run as of recently
After finally severing his ties with Max Caster and dissolving The Acclaimed on Collision : Maximum Carnage earlier this year, Anthony Bowens returned to action during the Zero Hour pre-show to Dynasty 2025, answering his former tag partner's open challenge. The Five-Tool Player squashed the self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" in under a minute to pick up the win.
Bowens continued his winning ways on the April 12 edition of AEW Collision, where he defeated Blake Christian.