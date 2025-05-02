Ricochet gets called a b***h by infuriated AEW star and accused of stealing 

Ricochet has received a lot of praise lately for his work as a heel in AEW. The decorated high-flyer has antagonized many of his peers in the locker-room through his recent conduct, which has now led to Anthony Bowens lashing out at the former WWE superstar on social media.

Ad

The self-proclaimed Excellence of Elevation has gained a lot of momentum since cementing his heel turn during his feud with Swerve Strickland at the start of this year. Ricochet cost The Realest his three-way match on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen by attacking him with a pair of scissors and leaving him a bloody mess. More recently, he tried to do the same to Mark Briscoe after losing to him last month, but was foiled by Kevin Knight making the save.

Ad

Trending

Ricochet's recent antics have (in kayfabe) frustrated many of his colleagues and rivals in the AEW locker-room, who have taken to smacking him on his scalp during matches to retaliate against and humiliate the star. When a user on X/Twitter suggested that Anthony Bowens did the same, the former World Tag Team and Trios Champion enthusiastically agreed. He also claimed that The One and Only had stolen his golden scissors, presumably referring to the latter's new weapon of choice.

Ad

"Honestly, I'd love to. That b**** stole my golden scissors [scissor emoji]", wrote Bowens.

Check out Anthony Bowens' tweet HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"King Rico" responded to Bowens' post himself.

"[scissor emojis][face with tongue emojis]," wrote Ricochet.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whether this interaction will eventually lead to a matchup between The Future of Flight and The Pride of Pro-Wrestling remains to be seen.

Anthony Bowens' AEW run as of recently

After finally severing his ties with Max Caster and dissolving The Acclaimed on Collision : Maximum Carnage earlier this year, Anthony Bowens returned to action during the Zero Hour pre-show to Dynasty 2025, answering his former tag partner's open challenge. The Five-Tool Player squashed the self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" in under a minute to pick up the win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bowens continued his winning ways on the April 12 edition of AEW Collision, where he defeated Blake Christian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More