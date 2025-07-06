Ricochet, Mercedes Moné, Danhausen, and other AEW stars react as major WWE Superstars announce engagement

A number of AEW stars have shared their reactions to a promising WWE up-and-comer's major personal announcement. The latter, Kelani Jordan, recently took to social media to reveal that she is now engaged.
The Florida-native signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2022, and has quickly risen through the ranks in NXT to emerge as one of the developmental brand's most talented prospects. She has already registered a run as the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion, a belt she held for over three months before eventually losing it in a Gauntlet match at last year's Halloween Havoc.
For a while now, Jordan has been in a relationship with former NXT Champion and current Smackdown superstar Carmelo Hayes. Through a recent Instagram post, the 26-year-old revealed to her followers that the couple were now officially engaged.
Reactions soon started pouring in to Kelani Jordan's announcement, with many of her WWE peers, including Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, Lash Legend and Lola Vice, sending her their congratulations. Quite a few AEW names also liked the budding star's post, including Ricochet, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Danhausen, Willow Nightingale, Daniel Garcia and Private Party. Furthermore, wrestlers like Matt Taven, Leila Grey, Shawn Dean and Shane Taylor left messages in her comments section.
Check out screenshots of varous All Elite Wrestling stars reacting to the announcement below:
Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the wrestling world in congratulating Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes on their engagement.
An AEW star also shared a heartwarming personal update recently
AEW's Danhausen has been married to burlesque dancer Lauren Jiles since 2018, and is the stepfather to the latter's daughter. The couple announced earlier this year, however, that they were pregnant, and around two days ago the face-painted star took to his Instagram profile to share photographs of their newborn son, Victor.
"Welcome to the world Victor Morgan Danhausen 7/2/25," wrote Danhausen in the caption.
Check out Danhausen's IG post below:
The "Very Nice, Very Evil" wrestler has not competed inside an All Elite Wrestling ring since Worlds End 2023, despite still being contracted to the promotion.
