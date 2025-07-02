Best wishes to WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan!

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are celebrating their anniversary. The WWE stars have been dating for a while and have already made their relationship public.

Hayes is signed to the SmackDown brand, and Jordan is signed to NXT. The former NXT Champion was the third overall draft pick in the 2024 Draft. Melo's first opponent on the main roster was former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, to whom he lost despite a valiant effort.

On Instagram, Jordan dedicated a wholesome message to Hayes, celebrating their anniversary. The former NXT Women's North American Champion also shared a photo with her partner.

"Happy anniversary to us. God blessed me with you @carmelo_wwe," Jordan wrote.

You can check out a screengrab of Jordan's Instagram comment below.

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to the WWE power couple on the special occasion.

Kelani Jordan revealed how she met her partner Carmelo Hayes

Kelani Jordan revealed that she met her partner, Carmelo Hayes, at the WWE Performance Center. The 26-year-old superstar detailed their initial interaction and recalled walking past each other.

On The Wrestling Classic podcast, Jordan revealed that Hayes eventually ended up messaging her before they went out on their first date.

"So we were at the Performance Center, I was maybe a few months in, and then when we met, we walked by each other and it was almost like (...) It felt like time stood still. (...) Eventually, time passed, and he ended up messaging me, and that was it. We went and got some tacos."

Jordan was unsuccessful in regaining the NXT Women's North American Championship from Sol Ruca at the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event. However, she continues to thrive in the stacked NXT women's division. Meanwhile, Hayes was involved in a backstage interaction with Damian Priest on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Melo won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but has yet to capture a championship on the main roster.

